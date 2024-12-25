Work with sense of 'nation first' to defeat forces inimical to country's progress: VP Dhankhar

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Wednesday stressed the need for citizens to adopt a ''nation first'' mindset to counteract forces, both internal and external, that struggle to accept India's rapid progress.

Dhankhar, who was speaking at a convention of organic farmers in Medak district of Telangana, also underscored that dialogue is the only way to address problems in a democracy.

He called for a self-audit of Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) institutions, pointing out that agriculture and agricultural development have not received adequate attention.

''Today, I see that farmers are worried about certain issues. If any section of society is worried, it is necessary to resolve it positively and without delay. In a democracy, the only way to resolve issues is through dialogue. I have said on numerous occasions that dialogue is the only way to find solutions to problems in a democracy,'' he said.

Dhankhar added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi while speaking at international forums, has also advocated for dialogue.

The conflagrations that are seen in the world are ''ended only through dialogue'', he added. Dhankhar stressed that every Indian must maintain an ''unbreakable faith in nationalism to defeat forces that are against the country.'' ''Tricks are being adopted... I see around me a sinister convergence of forces inimical to the progress of Bharat,'' he said.

Such forces start a narrative that later takes the shape of litigations and agitations, he added, calling upon citizens to keep ''an unbreakable faith in nationalism'' in such situations.

''Some changes have happened in the Indian Council of Agricultural Research, but consider their budget. They have thousands of scientists—nearly 5,000—and around 25,000 employees. The budget exceeds Rs 8,000 crore. Who are we conducting this research for? Whose lives are we trying to improve? Is there any real change happening in their lives?'' he asked. ''Friends, the time has come to audit these institutions, and the most effective way to do so is through self-audit,'' he added. Every institution should commit to performing and exceeding expectations, focusing on farmers' welfare and awareness, he said. He urged the government, institutional workers, and elected representatives to establish measures that would elevate Indian farmers to be among the best in the world. "We help farmers. They receive the Prime Minister Kisan Samman Nidhi thrice a year. There is a need for changes in that because it is permanent. However, there is inflation in the economy, which is natural.'' We need to assess fertilisers and subsidies. Are these subsidies reaching the farmers effectively?'' he asked. He urged agricultural institutions and Krishi Vigyan Kendras to devise a system ensuring subsidies reach farmers directly, emphasising that India has set a global benchmark in this regard.

''When over 100 million farmers can receive benefits three times a year, they should also be able to access subsidies. The direct transfer of subsidies to farmers' accounts would encourage a shift towards natural and organic farming,'' he said.

''At present, it is concerning that the farming community is not engaged in the marketing of its produce,'' he said.

He proposed that farmers should engage in the business of their produce, which would help address several challenges faced by the agricultural community.

Institutions like ICAR, Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVKs), and universities must actively explore ways for farmers to add value to their produce, he said. ''While major industries thrive on farmers' produce, it is worth questioning why farmers' families are not involved in adding value to their produce,'' he remarked.

Although government policies are positive, he stressed the need for tangible changes at the ground level.

He urged ICAR, its associated institutes, universities, and KVKs to commit fully to making the silver jubilee of 'Kisan Diwas' next year a truly farmer-and rural-centric occasion, contributing in practical and meaningful ways.

The Vice President also emphasised the importance of promoting the 'vocal for local' initiative.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)