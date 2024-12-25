Rajasthan's camels draw tourists at Maha Kumbh venue on Christmas

Dozens of camels which have been brought here from Rajasthan's Jaisalmer on Christmas became a major attraction among tourists, particularly children, in the Sangam area ahead of the Maha Kumbh, officials said on Wednesday.

Although more than 15 days remain until the commencement of Mahakumbh, devotees have already begun gathering along the banks of the Ganga and Yamuna, including the Sangam, the UP government said in a statement.

On holidays, large crowds of devotees, accompanied by their families, are visiting the Sangam to earn the virtue of taking a holy dip. The enhanced facilities at the ghats, in preparation for Maha Kumbh, have also created a picnic-like atmosphere for visitors.

''Adding to the experience, camel rides from Kila Ghat to Sangam Nose have become a popular attraction. These camels, brought specially from Jaisalmer in Rajasthan, are a major draw, particularly for children. Adorned beautifully, the camels are given charming names like Ramu, Ghanshyam and Radheshyam by their owners,'' it said.

''On Christmas, a Wednesday holiday, a significant crowd gathered at the Sangam in Prayagraj. Families flocked to the holy site to take a sacred dip, while preparations for the Maha Kumbh continued at the ghats. Food stalls were bustling with activity and camel rides became a highlight on the roads near the riverbank,'' it said.

The government said in a statement that 50 camels from Jaisalmer of Rajasthan have reached Prayagraj via Pratapgarh.

''These camels, synonymous with Rajasthan's heritage, have been neatly decorated and equipped with padded seats to ensure comfort for riders. Women and children, in particular, enjoyed the unique picnic-like camel rides, which have become a delightful addition to the festive atmosphere,'' it said.

The caretaker of the camels shared that these camels have been specially brought from Jaisalmer in Rajasthan and were sourced from the Pratapgarh fair.

He said each camel is priced between Rs 45,000 to Rs 50,000. Devotees can enjoy a ride for a nominal fee of Rs 50 to Rs 100.

A unique feature is the provision for online payment, with UPI barcode scanners conveniently tied around their necks for seamless transactions, according to the statement.

