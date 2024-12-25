Assam Police STF siezes 20,000 Yaba tablets in Kamrup, 1 held

Special Task Force (STF) of Assam police on Wednesday seized 20,000 Yaba tablets and arrested one person in the Amingaon area in Kamrup district of Assam, officials said. Pranab Jyoti Goswami, CPRO of Assam police said that source information was received at the STF, Assam that one Mustafa Rahman of Kakching district of Manipur had arrived from Manipur in the morning hours of Wednesday along with narcotics and would carry the same to a lower Assam district.

"It was also informed that the accused would switch buses frequently to evade detection/arrest. Based on the input, a team of STF launched an operation and the accused was traced near the PWD, IB, Amingaon and 20,000 Yaba tablets were found on his shoulder bag. The same were seized in the presence of Magistrate and the accused was arrested," Pranab Jyoti Goswami said. Earlier in the day, STF arrested two more members of the Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT), said Assam police.

On December 21, the STF arrested eight members of ABT, an affiliate of Al-Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) terrorist organisation. The arrested individuals were sent to police custody for 10 days by a Guwahati court. Partha Sarathi Mahanta, IGP (STF), told ANI that the court had remanded them to 10 days' police custody. "All arrested 8 accused were produced before the court yesterday (December 19) and they have been remanded 10 days' police custody. We also seized 4 pen drives and other incriminating documents which we are analysing. Among the 8 arrested persons one is Bangladeshi national. All follow up actions are underway," Partha Sarathi Mahanta said.

The Assam STF Chief also stated that the Bangladeshi national, identified as 36-year-old Md. Sad Radi alias Shab Seikh, is a resident of Rajshahi, Bangladesh. He entered India in November 2024 to spread their nefarious ideology and create sleeper cells among like-minded individuals across India, intending to initiate violent and subversive actions. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)