Fire breaks out in Navi Mumbai's under-construction society

A fire broke out in the APMC market area of Vashi, Navi Mumbai. The fire spread through an under-construction site, sending smoke billowing into the air. Fire brigade vehicles have rushed to the scene after the incident was reported, and efforts are underway to control the flames.

The exact cause of the fire has not been confirmed yet, and there are no reports of casualties at this time. Firefighters are working diligently to control the blaze and assess any potential damages to the structure. More information is awaited from the authorities, and updates will follow as the fire is brought under control. (ANI)

