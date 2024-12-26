Mortal remains of Havildar Anoop who died in Poonch accident brought to Mangalru

Mortal remains of Lance Havildar Anoop of the Maratha Light Infantry Batallion was brought to the Mangaluru International Airport. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Brijesh Chowta offered his deep condolences on the death over the five soldiers who died in a road accident in the Poonch district.

Chowta who came to receive the remains of Lance Havildar Anoop, one of the deceased soldier said that the incident was a very unfortunate one. Speaking to ANI, the BJP MP said "It was an unfortunate incident which happened in the Poonch sector. As a former army officer and as an ex-serviceman, I offer my deepest condolences to the families of the five soldiers who have lost their lives... We have all come to receive his (Anoop) mortal remains. I pay my last respects to the departed soul."

Further, he said that the entire nation should stand with the families of the soldiers in their hard times. "I pray that God gives the strength to the family to bear this huge loss... The entire nation should stand with the families of the soldiers. It is because of them that the nation's flag flies high..." he further added.

Chowta took to social media X and said that he had received the mortal remains. "When a Fauji brother from our region came home wrapped in the Tiranga...

Received the mortal remains & paid my respects to Lance Hawaldar Anoop Poojari - whom we lost in the line of duty in the accident in Poonch - upon arrival at the Mangalore Airport late last night. Lance Hawaldar Anoop Amar Rahe..." the post read.

On December 25, Indian Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi and members of the Indian Army also expressed grief over the death of the soldiers. Taking to social media X, ADG PI posted, "General Upendra Dwivedi and all ranks of the Indian Army express profound grief on the loss of Subedar Dayanand Tirakannavar, Lance Havildar Anoop, Naik Ghadge Shubham Samadhan, Sepoy Nikure Digamber, and Sep Mahesh Marigond in a tragic and unfortunate road accident while on operational duty in Poonch, J&K." (ANI)

