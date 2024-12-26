Left Menu

Delhi Court Convicts Gangster Salman Tyagi in 12-Year-Old Rioting Case

A Delhi court has convicted gangster Salman Tyagi and four associates on charges of rioting and attempted murder in a 2012 case. One accused was acquitted. The case involved weapons including firearms and swords. The verdict was delivered by Additional Sessions Judge Shivali Sharma at the Tis Hazari Court.

The Tis Hazari Court in Delhi has ruled in a decade-long case by convicting gangster Salman Tyagi and four of his associates in accusations including rioting and attempted murder, stemming from an incident in 2012. One of the accused, Mohd. Saddam alias Gauri, was acquitted by the court.

Additional Sessions Judge Shivali Sharma handed down the judgment against Salman Tyagi and his men—Sahil alias Chota Roshan, S Mustafa Tyagi, Mansoor Tyagi, and Manish alias Deepak—for crimes involving the use of deadly weapons. Salman Tyagi was also separately convicted under the Arms Act.

The violent events occurred on the night of September 24-25, 2012, in Hari Nagar, Delhi. The accused allegedly attacked a man named Salim with various weapons, including firearms, swords, and iron rods, causing a public uproar. After an intensive investigation, the police retrieved unlicensed weapons and charged the accused in 2012, concluding the case with today's convictions.

