JDS-BJP Alliance Pledges Support for Coffee Growers Amidst Challenges

HD Kumaraswamy, leader of Janata Dal (Secular) and Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel, stressed the critical need for a JDS-BJP alliance government to tackle the issues faced by coffee growers in Hassan, during an event where Union Minister Piyush Goyal was present.

In his address at the Coffee Growers' Convention in Sakleshpur, Kumaraswamy expressed optimism about resolving the sector's challenges and completing unfinished projects from his prior terms as Chief Minister, should the coalition return to power.

Highlighting the adversities faced by coffee growers, including unfavorable climatic conditions and global market impacts, he praised Union Minister Piyush Goyal's visit as significant, likening it to historical advocacy efforts by former MP Deve Gowda.

Kumaraswamy brought attention to local troubles like the elephant menace and discussed ongoing efforts at the national level to initiate a solution, citing delayed projects such as the formation of an elephant corridor, which has already seen some financial investment.

Addressing the controversial Kasturirangan Report on Western Ghats, he acknowledged public anxieties while underscoring developmental projects like the Yettinahole scheme, despite their unintended outcomes on water resources.

His remarks included a commitment to the vision of creating a 'Viksit Bharat,' with an emphasis on speedy implementation of several initiatives under Prime Minister Modi's Cabinet, which also aligns with the legacy of Deve Gowda.

The event saw the participation of various dignitaries, including former ministers H K Kumaraswamy and Motamma, and representatives from Karnataka's coffee-growing community, emphasizing collective support and commitment to advancing the sector's interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)