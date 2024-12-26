Punjab Agriculture's Crucial Dialogue: Unpacking the National Policy

In Punjab, Agriculture Minister Gurmeet Singh Khuddian on Thursday led a strategic session with state stakeholders, including arhtiyas and rice millers, aimed at dissecting the National Policy Framework on Agricultural Marketing.

This comprehensive session underscored Punjab's commitment to scrutinize every clause of the policy, as potential negative impacts loom over state farmers and their welfare.

The discussions highlighted grievances, particularly with the policy's omission of the Minimum Support Price, stirring concerns of jeopardizing traditional markets and farmer security. Punjab vows rigorous advocacy against any detrimental policy shifts.

