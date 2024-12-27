Tragedy Strikes Karnataka: Fires and Collisions Claim Lives
In Karnataka, a fire incident resulted in three deaths and several injuries among Ayyappa devotees, while a separate road accident claimed three lives and injured nine. Investigations are underway for both incidents, with state officials promising support for victims and their families.
- Country:
- India
The death toll from a fire incident in Karnataka's Hubbali has climbed to three after another Ayyappa Maladhari succumbed to injuries during treatment. Currently, six Ayyappa devotees are receiving care at the Karnataka Medical College and Research Institute.
Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara visited the injured, attributing the blaze to a cooking gas explosion. In a social media post, he expressed intent to seek compensation for victims from the Chief Minister's relief fund.
In an unrelated event, three lives were lost and nine people injured in a collision involving a sugarcane-laden truck, a travel van, and a bike near Gobbur village in Kalaburagi district. Police identified the deceased as Vinita (56), Anoop (29), and Basavaraj (40). Kalaburagi's Superintendent of Police, A Srinivasulu, surveyed the scene to determine the accident's cause. (ANI)
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tragic Accident Claims Life of Indian Student in Leicestershire
Gadkari's Road Safety Challenge: Aiming to Halve Accidents
Grim Toll: Road Accidents Claim Lives of Young Indians
Tragic School Accident in North Kerala: Truck Claims Lives
Rising Concerns: Olectra Electric Buses Linked to Multiple Fatal Accidents