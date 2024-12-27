Nation Mourns the Loss of Visionary Leader Manmohan Singh

In a somber moment for the nation, the passing of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh has left many, including his cousin Amarjit Singh Kohli, in deep mourning. Kohli, reflecting on Singh's life, highlighted his simplicity and the inspiration he provided, especially in education.

Kohli recounted how the family, residing in Dehradun, was shocked by the news of Singh's death. Manmohan Singh, revered for his understated lifestyle, was remembered by Kohli as a beloved uncle's son who frequently visited them. He lauded Singh for motivating others to prioritize education over opulence.

In Amritsar, where Singh was once a resident and elected Member of Parliament, locals echoed Kohli's sentiments, reminiscing about Singh's earlier days in the city. Singh's death was met with sorrow by many who admired him, not only as a political figure but also as a fellow resident.

Manmohan Singh passed away at AIIMS, Delhi, at 92, following complications related to age. His death has triggered a wave of condolences nationwide as the public prepares to pay their respects at the AICC headquarters in Delhi, where his body will be displayed for public homage.

The former Prime Minister, instrumental in India's economic liberalization during his tenure as Finance Minister in 1991, will be cremated near Rajghat. He served as Prime Minister from 2004 to 2014 and remains celebrated for his contributions to India's economic development, building on his legacy as a notable economist and former Reserve Bank governor.

