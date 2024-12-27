Nation Mourns as Trailblazing Leader Manmohan Singh Passes Away

India mourns the demise of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, who passed away at 92 in Delhi. Praised for his clean and honest leadership, Singh empowered the common man with visionary reforms, leaving a substantial legacy.

Tributes have poured in from both national and international leaders. Binoy Job, former PMO Director, and Farooq Abdullah, a National Conference leader, emphasized Singh's transformative reforms, including job and social security measures, and initiatives benefiting Kashmiri Pandits. Sharad Pawar, the NCP-SCP Chief, recalled Singh as a decisive figure focused on country's best interests.

World leaders from nations such as the United States and Afghanistan lamented the loss of a leader who forged strong international bonds. As a finance minister in 1991, Singh's economic liberalization efforts were pivotal, marking the country's growth. His funeral is scheduled for Saturday, with his body displayed for public homage at the AICC headquarters.

(With inputs from agencies.)