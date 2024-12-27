Khan Sir Joins BPSC Protest as Aspirants Demand Justice

Renowned YouTube educator, Faizal Khan, popularly known as Khan Sir, joined protesting aspirants of the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) in Patna on Friday, urging them to maintain peaceful protests. Addressing the gathered aspirants, he emphasized the collective demand for a re-examination of the BPSC exam.

With a scathing remark against the commission, Khan Sir drew an analogy with the country's economic setbacks, claiming, "Pehle desh ka GDP gira, phir Bihar mein pul (Bridge) gira, phir BPSC gir gaya." The protests, which erupted on December 13, center around allegations of question paper leaks and procedural discrepancies.

Political tensions escalated as Rashtriya Janata Dal Chief Lalu Yadav criticized the police's baton charge on students, while authorities denied any excessive force. Jan Suraj chief Prashant Kishore issued a three-day ultimatum for the government to address the demands, including re-examination and compensation for affected families.

(With inputs from agencies.)