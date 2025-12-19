India's Financial Sector Sees Record-Breaking Deals in 2025

In 2025, India's financial sector witnessed a series of groundbreaking deals, significantly boosting foreign capital inflow.

The year saw Japan's MUFG acquiring a 20% stake in Shriram Finance for Rs 39,618 crore, marking one of the largest cross-border investments in the sector.

Other notable acquisitions include Emirates NBD's 60% stake in RBL Bank, and Warburg Pincus & ADIA's joint investment in IDFC First Bank. Such substantial global interest emphasizes India's growing financial landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)