Modi's Inauguration Spree: Transformative Developments in Assam and Bengal
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit West Bengal and Assam to inaugurate and lay the foundation for several development projects, including national highways and the new terminal building at Guwahati airport. The initiatives highlight enhanced connectivity and economic prospects, while showcasing Assam’s cultural heritage.
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to embark on a two-day visit to West Bengal and Assam, commencing Saturday. This pivotal tour will see the inauguration and foundation-laying of substantial development projects.
In West Bengal's Nadia district, Modi will launch national highway initiatives valued at Rs 3,200 crore, marking a significant stride in infrastructure development. Among the projects, the 66.7-km four-laning of the Barajaguli-Krishnanagar stretch of NH-34 stands out. Additionally, groundwork will commence for the four-laning of the Barasat-Barajaguli segment in North 24 Parganas.
The Prime Minister's visit also includes opening the New Terminal Building at Lokpriya Gopinath Bardoloi International Airport in Guwahati, Assam. This state-of-the-art facility integrates Assamese cultural motifs and boosts passenger capacity significantly. Modi's schedule further includes tributes to Assamese martyrs and participation in a Bhoomi Pujan for a major fertilizer project.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Prime Minister Modi's Historic Assam Visit: A New Era for Infrastructure and Growth
Adani Airports' Soaring Vision: Navi Mumbai's Role in India's Aviation Hub Ambitions
RITES Ltd Partners with Botswana for Transport Infrastructure Overhaul
Priyanka Gandhi Advocates for Swift Action on Wayanad Infrastructure
Afcons Infrastructure Earns Top Innovation Awards at CII 2025