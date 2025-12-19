Modi's Inauguration Spree: Transformative Developments in Assam and Bengal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to embark on a two-day visit to West Bengal and Assam, commencing Saturday. This pivotal tour will see the inauguration and foundation-laying of substantial development projects.

In West Bengal's Nadia district, Modi will launch national highway initiatives valued at Rs 3,200 crore, marking a significant stride in infrastructure development. Among the projects, the 66.7-km four-laning of the Barajaguli-Krishnanagar stretch of NH-34 stands out. Additionally, groundwork will commence for the four-laning of the Barasat-Barajaguli segment in North 24 Parganas.

The Prime Minister's visit also includes opening the New Terminal Building at Lokpriya Gopinath Bardoloi International Airport in Guwahati, Assam. This state-of-the-art facility integrates Assamese cultural motifs and boosts passenger capacity significantly. Modi's schedule further includes tributes to Assamese martyrs and participation in a Bhoomi Pujan for a major fertilizer project.

