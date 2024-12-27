Left Menu

Tragedy in Ghatkopar: Speeding Tempo Claims Life, Injures Four

A speeding tempo in Ghatkopar West, Mumbai, resulted in the death of Preeti Ritesh Patel and injuries to four others. The incident occurred when the driver lost control. He has been detained, and the tempo seized by the police. The injured are undergoing treatment at a local hospital.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-12-2024 22:39 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 22:39 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident took place in Ghatkopar West, Mumbai, on Friday evening, when a speeding tempo plowed into pedestrians, resulting in the death of one woman and injuring four others, as confirmed by Mumbai Police.

The victim, identified as Preeti Ritesh Patel, 35, a Ghatkopar West resident, lost her life in the incident. The injured individuals — Reshma Sheikh, 23, Marufa Sheikh, 27, Tofa Uzhar Sheikh, 38, and Moharam Ali Abdul Rahim Sheikh, 28 — were swiftly transported to a nearby hospital for medical care.

According to the Zonal Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), the tempo, laden with cold drinks, was traveling from Narayan Nagar at approximately 6:30 p.m. when the driver, identified as Uttam Baban Kharat, lost control, striking the pedestrians. Eyewitnesses reported that the driver was detained by the public and handed over to the Ghatkopar police, and the vehicle has been confiscated.

(With inputs from agencies.)

