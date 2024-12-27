Tragedy in Ghatkopar: Speeding Tempo Claims Life, Injures Four

A tragic incident took place in Ghatkopar West, Mumbai, on Friday evening, when a speeding tempo plowed into pedestrians, resulting in the death of one woman and injuring four others, as confirmed by Mumbai Police.

The victim, identified as Preeti Ritesh Patel, 35, a Ghatkopar West resident, lost her life in the incident. The injured individuals — Reshma Sheikh, 23, Marufa Sheikh, 27, Tofa Uzhar Sheikh, 38, and Moharam Ali Abdul Rahim Sheikh, 28 — were swiftly transported to a nearby hospital for medical care.

According to the Zonal Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), the tempo, laden with cold drinks, was traveling from Narayan Nagar at approximately 6:30 p.m. when the driver, identified as Uttam Baban Kharat, lost control, striking the pedestrians. Eyewitnesses reported that the driver was detained by the public and handed over to the Ghatkopar police, and the vehicle has been confiscated.

(With inputs from agencies.)