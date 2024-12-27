Slovakia and Ukraine Tensions Rise over Energy Supplies
Slovakia may halt electricity supplies to Ukraine as a reciprocal measure if Kyiv stops Russian gas transit to Slovakia starting Jan. 1. Prime Minister Robert Fico announced potential actions, stressing their necessity in response to Ukraine's decision. The measures aim to address Slovakia's energy needs amid these geopolitical tensions.
Slovakia is preparing to take reciprocal measures against Ukraine, such as ceasing electricity supplies, should Ukraine halt the transit of Russian gas into Slovakia next year, Prime Minister Robert Fico announced on Friday.
Fico, speaking in a video posted on Facebook, noted that Slovakia would review these measures after January 1, when Ukraine plans to stop allowing Russian gas through its territory. He stated, "If it is unavoidable, we will halt the electricity supplies that Ukraine needs during grid outages. Or we will agree on a different course of action."
The potential energy supply disruptions come amid escalating tensions between the two nations, as Slovakia seeks to safeguard its energy needs in response to Ukraine's anticipated actions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
