Incessant Rains Improve Delhi's Air Quality Amid Weather Chaos

Delhi witnessed a marked improvement in air quality following continuous rainfall, with the Central Pollution Control Board recording an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 179 in the city as of Saturday morning, moving from the 'poor' to 'moderate' category. The AQI scale from 0 to 50 is considered good while levels between 101 and 200 are deemed moderate.

As temperatures dipped to 13.8 degrees Celsius, with expectations of a low of 12°C and a high of 20.98°C, residents experienced a blustery day with gusts reaching 74 km/h. Many took to bonfires to fend off the chill under an overcast sky. Delhi continued to see heavy rainfall and gusty winds causing tree falls and road accidents.

In one incident, a road caved in at Sector-9, RK Puram, swallowing a motorcycle and a car. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast additional showers and thunderstorms across Delhi and nearby regions, including Gurugram and Noida. Other states such as Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan are also expected to receive rainfall, impacting several districts as weather conditions persist.

