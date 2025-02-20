Weather Woes: Snowfall and Rain Disrupt Northern India

Northern India is grappling with the effects of recent snowfall and rainfall, which have disrupted everyday life and transportation. Key tourist areas, such as Kashmir's Gulmarg and Sonamarg, experienced fresh snowfall, while rain affected lower plains. This weather has led to the suspension of traffic on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway due to treacherous road conditions.

Similarly, Himachal Pradesh saw snowfall in Shimla and other high-altitude areas, halting vehicular movement on several roads. The Lahaul and Spiti Police warn drivers to exercise caution, use fog lights, and adhere to police guidance. The Met office has forecasted more rainfall and snowfall due to a new Western Disturbance from February 24.

Meanwhile, regions in Uttarakhand and other northern states experienced similar weather patterns, with sporadic snow and rain reviving wintry conditions. Rajasthan, Delhi, and Punjab also recorded light showers. The weather department predicts continued cloudy skies and light drizzle in the coming days, advising citizens to prepare for further disruptions.

