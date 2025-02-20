Left Menu

Weather Woes: Snowfall and Rain Disrupt Northern India

Northern India faces widespread disruption as recent snowfall and rainfall impact states like Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand, leading to road closures and suspended services. The weather department forecasts further precipitation in the coming days, affecting daily life and transportation networks across the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-02-2025 21:52 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 21:52 IST
Weather Woes: Snowfall and Rain Disrupt Northern India
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Northern India is grappling with the effects of recent snowfall and rainfall, which have disrupted everyday life and transportation. Key tourist areas, such as Kashmir's Gulmarg and Sonamarg, experienced fresh snowfall, while rain affected lower plains. This weather has led to the suspension of traffic on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway due to treacherous road conditions.

Similarly, Himachal Pradesh saw snowfall in Shimla and other high-altitude areas, halting vehicular movement on several roads. The Lahaul and Spiti Police warn drivers to exercise caution, use fog lights, and adhere to police guidance. The Met office has forecasted more rainfall and snowfall due to a new Western Disturbance from February 24.

Meanwhile, regions in Uttarakhand and other northern states experienced similar weather patterns, with sporadic snow and rain reviving wintry conditions. Rajasthan, Delhi, and Punjab also recorded light showers. The weather department predicts continued cloudy skies and light drizzle in the coming days, advising citizens to prepare for further disruptions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

 United Kingdom
2
Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

 Global
3
UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

 Global
4
Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025