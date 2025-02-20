Weather Woes: Snowfall and Rain Disrupt Northern India
Northern India faces widespread disruption as recent snowfall and rainfall impact states like Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand, leading to road closures and suspended services. The weather department forecasts further precipitation in the coming days, affecting daily life and transportation networks across the region.
- Country:
- India
Northern India is grappling with the effects of recent snowfall and rainfall, which have disrupted everyday life and transportation. Key tourist areas, such as Kashmir's Gulmarg and Sonamarg, experienced fresh snowfall, while rain affected lower plains. This weather has led to the suspension of traffic on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway due to treacherous road conditions.
Similarly, Himachal Pradesh saw snowfall in Shimla and other high-altitude areas, halting vehicular movement on several roads. The Lahaul and Spiti Police warn drivers to exercise caution, use fog lights, and adhere to police guidance. The Met office has forecasted more rainfall and snowfall due to a new Western Disturbance from February 24.
Meanwhile, regions in Uttarakhand and other northern states experienced similar weather patterns, with sporadic snow and rain reviving wintry conditions. Rajasthan, Delhi, and Punjab also recorded light showers. The weather department predicts continued cloudy skies and light drizzle in the coming days, advising citizens to prepare for further disruptions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Amit Shah's Strategic Security Revamp in Jammu and Kashmir
Amit Shah Chairs High-Level Security Review Meeting on Jammu and Kashmir
J&K Activist Javed Beigh Criticizes Pakistan's Kashmir Solidarity Day as Propaganda
Amit Shah Ramps Up Anti-Terror Efforts in Jammu and Kashmir
Himachal Pradesh's Fresh Snowfall Sparks Hope, Hesitation