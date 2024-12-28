Left Menu

Excavations and Enhancements: Sambhal's Historic and Security Revamp

Efforts are underway in Sambhal to strengthen security and preserve historic sites. Excavation projects and infrastructure developments, like police outpost construction and CCTV installation, aim to restore traditional wells and pilgrimage sites while enhancing security in the area after recent unrest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-12-2024 10:08 IST | Created: 28-12-2024 10:08 IST
Visual from the spot. (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has kicked off an excavation project in the Laxmanganj area, digging at the stepwell under the careful oversight of its officials. As reported by ANI, Priyanka Singh, the Excavation Incharge from the municipality, stated that 40-50 laborers are tirelessly engaged in two shifts to carry out the continuous excavation work.

In a significant development in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh, construction began on a new police outpost near the Jama Masjid to bolster security following recent violence. Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel have been stationed at the site to prevent further unrest. This construction aims to provide a fortified security framework for residents in the area.

District Magistrate Dr. Rajinder Pensiya announced initiatives to reopen wells and deploy CCTV cameras in Sambhal, enhancing regional security. He highlighted the traditional importance of Dev Tirtha's 87 sites, focusing on revitalizing these sacred wells. Concurrently, regular anti-encroachment measures are underway to remove both temporary and permanent obstacles while integrating smart technology solutions.

Furthermore, an ASI-led team, alongside local authorities, explored historical structures in Sambhal, including Ferozpur Fort and other ancient wells, to renew community interest in cultural heritage. This initiative emerged after a significant anti-encroachment campaign led to the rediscovery of historical sites, including the reopening of the long-closed Shiv-Hanuman Temple.

(With inputs from agencies.)

