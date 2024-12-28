Nation Mourns: Manmohan Singh's Last Rites Held at Nigambodh Ghat

In a solemn ceremony, the mortal remains of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh were brought to the All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters in Delhi. Party workers lined up to pay their final respects to the respected leader.

A number of prominent politicians, including Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, gathered at the AICC headquarters to honor the memory of the former Prime Minister. Preparations for the funeral march are taking place at Nigambodh Ghat, Delhi, where Dr. Singh's last rites will be performed.

Outside Singh's residence, citizens assembled to pay tribute to the man credited for elevating India's global status. Among them, Jasmeet from East Delhi expressed her gratitude to Singh for his international contributions. As a result, Delhi Traffic Police issued guidelines to ease congestion, given the expected influx of mourners.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge communicated with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, requesting a dedicated site for Dr. Singh's memorial. The government has agreed to allocate space, reflecting Singh's significant impact and legacy.

Dr. Singh's funeral will take place at Nigambodh Ghat at 11:45 PM. His tenure as Finance Minister saw pivotal economic reforms, and as India's Prime Minister, he was instrumental in modernizing the economy. He departed public life after two terms as Prime Minister, remembered for his leadership and economic achievements.

(With inputs from agencies.)