Haryana Cabinet Revises CET Policy for Transparent Recruitment

The Haryana Cabinet, under the leadership of Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, has greenlit amendments to the Common Eligibility Test (CET) Policy, 2022, specifically for Group-C and D positions, during a recent session in Chandigarh. The updated strategy is now dubbed the Policy for Recruitment to Group-C and D Posts through the Common Eligibility Test (Amendment) Rule, 2024.

In a significant alteration to the policy, the provision of a 5% weightage for socio-economic factors granted to genuine Haryana residents has been eliminated. This adjustment adheres to the instructions from the Punjab and Haryana High Court. The revised policy is applicable to direct recruitments for Group-C roles covering critical sectors like Police Services, Prisons, and Home Guards, with certain exclusions such as teaching positions, ex-Agniveer roles, and Group-D jobs requiring less than a matriculation education as outlined in the Haryana Group-D Employees (Recruitment and Conditions of Service) Act, 2018 (5 of 2018).

The modifications encompass recruitment within state government departments, boards, corporations, statutory bodies, or other state-owned or state-controlled agencies, excluding universities established by State Act. A pivotal revision increases the cap on eligible candidates for skill or written exams to ten times the advertised vacancies, which was previously limited to fourfold.

The state government launched the CET for Group-C and D roles on May 5, 2022, with the intent to enhance public trust through reliable and open recruitment processes. It further aimed to harmonize recruitment protocols for direct appointments to all Group-C and D roles, including crucial positions in police, prisons, and home guard services, excluding teaching posts. (ANI)

