Left Menu

Haryana Cabinet Revises CET Policy for Transparent Recruitment

The Haryana Cabinet has approved amendments to the Common Eligibility Test Policy, 2022, affecting Group-C and D posts. Key changes include removing the socio-economic criteria weightage and widening candidate eligibility for exams. The revisions aim at more credible recruitment across various state departments and entities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-12-2024 21:24 IST | Created: 28-12-2024 21:24 IST
Haryana Cabinet Revises CET Policy for Transparent Recruitment
Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Haryana Cabinet, under the leadership of Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, has greenlit amendments to the Common Eligibility Test (CET) Policy, 2022, specifically for Group-C and D positions, during a recent session in Chandigarh. The updated strategy is now dubbed the Policy for Recruitment to Group-C and D Posts through the Common Eligibility Test (Amendment) Rule, 2024.

In a significant alteration to the policy, the provision of a 5% weightage for socio-economic factors granted to genuine Haryana residents has been eliminated. This adjustment adheres to the instructions from the Punjab and Haryana High Court. The revised policy is applicable to direct recruitments for Group-C roles covering critical sectors like Police Services, Prisons, and Home Guards, with certain exclusions such as teaching positions, ex-Agniveer roles, and Group-D jobs requiring less than a matriculation education as outlined in the Haryana Group-D Employees (Recruitment and Conditions of Service) Act, 2018 (5 of 2018).

The modifications encompass recruitment within state government departments, boards, corporations, statutory bodies, or other state-owned or state-controlled agencies, excluding universities established by State Act. A pivotal revision increases the cap on eligible candidates for skill or written exams to ten times the advertised vacancies, which was previously limited to fourfold.

The state government launched the CET for Group-C and D roles on May 5, 2022, with the intent to enhance public trust through reliable and open recruitment processes. It further aimed to harmonize recruitment protocols for direct appointments to all Group-C and D roles, including crucial positions in police, prisons, and home guard services, excluding teaching posts. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
BYD's Brazilian Backlash: Human Trafficking Allegations in Focus

BYD's Brazilian Backlash: Human Trafficking Allegations in Focus

 Global
2
Battle on the Pitch: India Struggles Against Australia

Battle on the Pitch: India Struggles Against Australia

 Australia
3
Energy Crisis Deepens in Transdniestria

Energy Crisis Deepens in Transdniestria

 Global
4

Rexas Finance: A Rising Star in the Crypto Space

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Waste Management in Lagos: A Sustainable Roadmap

Yemen’s Economic Crisis Deepens: Challenges and Hope Amidst Conflict

World Bank Group Scorecard FY24: A Blueprint for Inclusive Growth and Climate Resilience

Trade Preferences Outlook 2024: Charting a New Era of Global Commerce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024