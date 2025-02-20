Delhi HC Faces Contempt Plea Over Delay in Special Educators' Recruitment by KVS

A legal storm is brewing as a contempt petition has been filed in the Delhi High Court targeting the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) Commissioner and the Secretary of the Ministry of Education, Government of India. The petition accuses them of failing to recruit special educators for 987 posts in Kendriya Vidyalayas, in defiance of court orders.

Filed by Social Jurist, a civil rights group represented by advocate Ashok Aggarwal, the petition highlights the inaction for more than six months since the court mandated the recruitment. The group claims to have served a legal notice to the officials on February 13, yet compliance remains elusive.

The petitioner disclosed receiving communication on February 18, stating that Recruitment Rules had been forwarded for approval. The court order followed the Ministry of Finance's previous approval for the posts, underscoring a bureaucratic logjam that now demands judicial intervention.

(With inputs from agencies.)