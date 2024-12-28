Left Menu

Himachal's Frozen Allure: Tourists Anticipate Snow Amid Chilling Conditions

Himachal Pradesh experiences a severe cold spell, with temperatures dropping to zero degrees in Dharamshala. Tourists eagerly await snowfall despite challenging conditions due to rain and fog. The harsh weather has disrupted daily life, affecting both residents and workers struggling to maintain essential services.

People seating near bonefire (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
Himachal Pradesh has been enveloped in a severe cold wave, with Dharamshala's temperatures plummeting to between zero and one degree Celsius. The Dhauladhar mountains have been shrouded in dense fog, accompanied by intermittent rainfall, and have received fresh snowfall that has captured the anticipation of tourists awaiting snow in the town.

In areas such as Naddi, Dharamkot, Bhagsunag, and McLeodganj, the mercury has dipped to similar chilling lows, with daytime temperatures lingering around four to five degrees Celsius. Tourists, including Shrey, expressed their hope for snowfall, describing the chilling conditions that have them layering clothes amid slippery paths and inadequate heating in accommodations. The presence of sporadic fires offers some solace from the harsh cold.

Another tourist, Siddharth, recounted the challenge of venturing out in such severe weather, expressing a desire for snow to enhance their visit, although the extreme conditions keep many indoors. Shimla and other upper regions have witnessed heavy rainfall and snowfall, leading to landslides and significant disruptions. The persistent rain has exacerbated conditions, further lowering temperatures as melted snow increases the already frigid atmosphere.

The relentless weather conditions have hit local residents and daily wage workers particularly hard, as they strive to maintain their livelihoods amidst the miserable weather. In Shimla, the ongoing rain and dropping temperatures have made it exceedingly difficult for laborers to carry out essential tasks, posing challenges to the community's daily routine.

