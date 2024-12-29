PM Modi Highlights India's Landmark Progress in Health and Unity Initiatives

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in the 117th episode of 'Mann Ki Baat', underscored India's considerable achievements in combating malaria and cancer, emphasizing their global significance. He noted the historical challenges malaria posed over thousands of years, and celebrated the collective national effort that led to a dramatic reduction in cases and fatalities, as reported by the WHO.

The Prime Minister praised the contributions of communities, like Jorhat's tea garden workers and Haryana's Kurukshetra district, for their innovative and community-driven approaches in tackling malaria. Public participation through technology and social media in Jorhat and creative outreach in Kurukshetra, such as street plays and radio broadcasts, were highlighted.

Switching focus to cancer treatment advancements, PM Modi credited the Ayushman Bharat Yojana for significantly improving timely medical intervention, asserting that 90% of patients now begin treatment within 30 days. He also previewed the Mahakumbh 2025 in Prayagraj, which will introduce AI technology to enhance visitor experiences and promote social unity without discrimination, expecting over 450 million attendees.

