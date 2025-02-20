'Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana' Sparks Controversy in Maharashtra
The 'Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana' in Maharashtra benefits primarily married women, with 83% of beneficiaries falling into this category. The scheme has drawn criticism and claims of political manipulation, as eligibility criteria tighten post-elections, potentially reducing beneficiary numbers by 25%. It highlights electoral promises and governance challenges.
The Maharashtra government's 'Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana' has reportedly been a significant factor in the BJP-led coalition's electoral victory, with official data showing that married women make up 83% of its beneficiaries.
Designed to support women aged 21 to 65, the scheme offers a monthly allowance of Rs 1,500, targeting those who are married, divorced, widowed, deserted, or destitute, with a family income below Rs 2,50,000 per year.
Controversy has erupted after allegations of vote manipulation surfaced, with accusations that the government distributed funds pre-elections only to impose strict eligibility post-polls, potentially excluding up to 15 lakh recipients, a move criticized by Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar as a betrayal of voters.
