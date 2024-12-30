Dikshit Challenges Kejriwal's Welfare Scheme Promises before Delhi Polls
Congress candidate Sandeep Dikshit criticized AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal's welfare schemes, questioning their timing and feasibility. With upcoming Delhi elections, Dikshit raised concerns about the Mahila Samman Yojana and alleged data privacy breaches. An inquiry has been launched, as Delhi assembly polls anticipate a heated political contest in early 2025.
- Country:
- India
In a direct challenge to the Aam Aadmi Party, Congress candidate Sandeep Dikshit launched an attack on Arvind Kejriwal over recently promised welfare schemes. Dikshit questioned why such initiatives are only surfacing now, after years of governance, urging voters to critically assess the feasibility of AAP's proposals.
This criticism comes as the AAP announces its Mukhya Mantri Mahila Samman Yojana and Sanjeevani Yojana, both designed as key electoral promises for the upcoming polls. However, Dikshit highlights the Mahila Samman Yojana's lack of official notification, alleging it exists merely as a political gesture.
In response to these allegations, Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena has launched an investigation into potential privacy violations, reportedly linked to unauthorized personal data collection for the scheme's registration. With assembly elections looming in early 2025, political tensions in Delhi are set to escalate.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Parliamentary Panel Urges Swift Action on Minority Welfare Schemes
Empowering Delhi's Women: AAP Launches Mukhya Mantri Mahila Samman Yojana
Kejriwal Unveils Delhi's 'Mukhya Mantri Mahila Samman Yojana'
Delhi Government Unveils Ambitious Welfare Schemes Ahead of 2025 Elections
Assam's 12 Days of Development: Transforming Lives with Welfare Schemes