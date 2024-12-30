Dikshit Challenges Kejriwal's Welfare Scheme Promises before Delhi Polls

In a direct challenge to the Aam Aadmi Party, Congress candidate Sandeep Dikshit launched an attack on Arvind Kejriwal over recently promised welfare schemes. Dikshit questioned why such initiatives are only surfacing now, after years of governance, urging voters to critically assess the feasibility of AAP's proposals.

This criticism comes as the AAP announces its Mukhya Mantri Mahila Samman Yojana and Sanjeevani Yojana, both designed as key electoral promises for the upcoming polls. However, Dikshit highlights the Mahila Samman Yojana's lack of official notification, alleging it exists merely as a political gesture.

In response to these allegations, Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena has launched an investigation into potential privacy violations, reportedly linked to unauthorized personal data collection for the scheme's registration. With assembly elections looming in early 2025, political tensions in Delhi are set to escalate.

(With inputs from agencies.)