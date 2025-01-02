Sensex Skyrockets to Two-Week High Amid Market Optimism

The Benchmark Sensex witnessed a significant rally, climbing 1,436 points to reach a two-week high on Thursday. This rise, marking the index's largest single-day gain in over a month, was fueled by heavy buying in financial, auto, and IT shares, propelling it to end the day at 79,943.71.

Leading the charge was Bajaj Finserv, which jumped nearly 8%, with Bajaj Finance also showing a strong performance, rising over 6%. However, it wasn't all gains, as India's manufacturing sector faced a slowdown, with the PMI displaying a deceleration in growth.

On the international front, Asian and European markets showed lackluster performances, while the US markets were closed. Meanwhile, Brent crude oil prices ticked up 1.09%, closing at USD 75.47 per barrel, adding to the global economic intrigue factors.

