Left Menu

Sensex Skyrockets to Two-Week High Amid Market Optimism

The Benchmark Sensex soared by 1,436 points, reaching a two-week high, driven by robust buying in financial, auto, and IT sectors. Bajaj Finserv led the gains with an 8% surge. The Nifty also climbed significantly. However, manufacturing growth slowed down slightly as indicated by the PMI.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 02-01-2025 16:05 IST | Created: 02-01-2025 16:05 IST
Sensex Skyrockets to Two-Week High Amid Market Optimism
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Benchmark Sensex witnessed a significant rally, climbing 1,436 points to reach a two-week high on Thursday. This rise, marking the index's largest single-day gain in over a month, was fueled by heavy buying in financial, auto, and IT shares, propelling it to end the day at 79,943.71.

Leading the charge was Bajaj Finserv, which jumped nearly 8%, with Bajaj Finance also showing a strong performance, rising over 6%. However, it wasn't all gains, as India's manufacturing sector faced a slowdown, with the PMI displaying a deceleration in growth.

On the international front, Asian and European markets showed lackluster performances, while the US markets were closed. Meanwhile, Brent crude oil prices ticked up 1.09%, closing at USD 75.47 per barrel, adding to the global economic intrigue factors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court to Review Asaduddin Owaisi's Plea on 1991 Places of Worship Act

Supreme Court to Review Asaduddin Owaisi's Plea on 1991 Places of Worship Ac...

 India
2
Keir Starmer's Vision for a Rebuilt Britain in 2025

Keir Starmer's Vision for a Rebuilt Britain in 2025

 United Kingdom
3
New Year's Frenzy: Delhi's Streets and Markets Abuzz

New Year's Frenzy: Delhi's Streets and Markets Abuzz

 India
4
Transforming Urban India: Milestones and Progress in Housing and Urban Affairs

Transforming Urban India: Milestones and Progress in Housing and Urban Affai...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Remote Work’s Rise: Trends, Engagement, and Workplace Dynamics in a Post-Pandemic Era

Unlocking Women's Potential in Business: A Path to Innovation and Community Progress

Mobilizing Private Investments for Global Impact: Insights from the IFC Annual Report 2024

Revolutionizing Visual Geo-localization: ProGEO's Breakthrough in Prompt Engineering

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025