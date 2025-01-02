Left Menu

Cross-Border Love Tale Ends in Arrest

Badal Babu, a 30-year-old Indian, illegally crossed into Pakistan to meet Sana Rani, a Facebook friend he wanted to marry. However, Babu was arrested, and Rani refused the marriage. This incident highlights a trend of cross-border connections sparked by social media leading to legal challenges.

Cross-Border Love Tale Ends in Arrest
Badal Babu, a young man from India, finds himself in legal jeopardy after illegally crossing into Pakistan. The 30-year-old alleged that he made the journey to meet a Facebook friend, Sana Rani, intending to propose marriage. Instead, his efforts were thwarted by an unexpected arrest.

Babu's pursuit of love took him to Mandi Bahauddin in Pakistan's Punjab province, some 240 kilometers from Lahore, where authorities apprehended him. Rani, his would-be partner, reportedly informed local law enforcement she has no intention of marrying him.

The incident is not isolated; social media has increasingly blurred borders. Previous reports include similar cross-border quests, underscoring the complications of modern-day digital romances, with legal ramifications as individuals navigate complex international laws.

