Cyber Extortionist Posing as US Freelancer Arrested in Delhi

The Delhi Police announced the arrest of a cyber extortionist posing as a US-based freelancer on Saturday. The suspect's apprehension was the result of an operation by the cyber police station of West District.

According to DCP West Vichitra Veer, the accused exploited virtual international mobile numbers and counterfeit identities to establish profiles on platforms such as Bumble and Snapchat. His targets were predominantly women aged 18-30, whom he deceived with sham profiles and photos to gain their trust. Once connected, he leveraged intimate photos and videos for blackmail, demanding money from his victims.

Law enforcement officials recovered a mobile phone, an app-based virtual international mobile number, and 13 credit cards from his possession. The culprit was identified as Tushar Bisht, a 23-year-old resident of Shakarpur, Delhi, following a complaint filed on December 13, 2024. Prompt action by the team led to his arrest in East Delhi's Shakarpur area. Bisht, a BBA graduate, worked as a technical recruiter in Noida and was driven by greed to engage in these illicit activities.

In related news, Delhi police detained and deported five Bangladeshi nationals from Sarita Vihar for residing illegally in the country after their visas expired. This operation was conducted by the illegal detention cell from the South East district, as confirmed by DCP Ravi Kumar.

(With inputs from agencies.)