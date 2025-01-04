Uttar Pradesh Gears Up for Maha Kumbh 2024 with Unprecedented Security Measures

In a major security boost ahead of Maha Kumbh 2024, Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police Prashant Kumar revealed extensive preparations on Saturday, emphasizing a 40% increase in force deployment compared to the 2019 Prayagraj Ardh Kumbh. Preparations are underway to accommodate an influx of 40-50 crore devotees, including international participants.

The DGP addressed the media, highlighting the administration's war-footing approach towards ensuring flawless coordination and safety measures. "Under the administration's directives, a comprehensive review of preparations has taken place," Kumar stated. He confirmed that cooperation between infrastructure, technology, and personnel is well-established, and efforts continue to refine these arrangements.

Police squads executed a mock drill on Saturday across various Maha Kumbh sites, with DGP Kumar overseeing these large-scale preparations. Initiated on January 13, the Maha Kumbh, known for its key bathing rituals, will conclude on February 26. To bolster security, underwater drones and 2,700 AI-enabled cameras have been implemented, reflecting an advanced approach to maintaining public security.

(With inputs from agencies.)