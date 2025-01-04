Uttar Pradesh Gears Up for Maha Kumbh 2024 with Unprecedented Security Measures
Uttar Pradesh DGP Prashant Kumar announced comprehensive preparations for the Maha Kumbh, emphasizing enhanced security measures and seamless coordination. Compared to the 2019 Kumbh, 40% more forces are deployed. The event is expected to attract 40-50 crore devotees. safety, cyber security, and logistics have been prioritized.
In a major security boost ahead of Maha Kumbh 2024, Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police Prashant Kumar revealed extensive preparations on Saturday, emphasizing a 40% increase in force deployment compared to the 2019 Prayagraj Ardh Kumbh. Preparations are underway to accommodate an influx of 40-50 crore devotees, including international participants.
The DGP addressed the media, highlighting the administration's war-footing approach towards ensuring flawless coordination and safety measures. "Under the administration's directives, a comprehensive review of preparations has taken place," Kumar stated. He confirmed that cooperation between infrastructure, technology, and personnel is well-established, and efforts continue to refine these arrangements.
Police squads executed a mock drill on Saturday across various Maha Kumbh sites, with DGP Kumar overseeing these large-scale preparations. Initiated on January 13, the Maha Kumbh, known for its key bathing rituals, will conclude on February 26. To bolster security, underwater drones and 2,700 AI-enabled cameras have been implemented, reflecting an advanced approach to maintaining public security.
