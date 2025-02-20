Kumbh Mela: The 'Mukti Mela' Bridging Man and Divinity

West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose recently hailed the Kumbh Mela as 'Mukti Mela,' describing it as a metaphorical 'rainbow bridge' that unites man with the divine.

His remarks followed Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's critical statement that termed the Maha Kumbh as 'Mrityu Kumbh' due to stampede incidents, alleging the actual death toll was downplayed.

While acknowledging the Chief Minister's right to voice her opinion, Bose refrained from entering the political fray, focusing instead on the spiritual significance of the gathering, which he sees as a testament to India's rich cultural heritage.

(With inputs from agencies.)