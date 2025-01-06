Chilly Waves and Dim Skies: Delhi Battles Weather and Pollution
Delhi faces harsh cold and foggy conditions with the AQI in a 'very poor' category. Authorities have set up shelters for the homeless amid plummeting temperatures and enforced emergency measures under the Graded Response Action Plan to tackle worsening air quality.
- Country:
- India
The national capital awoke to freezing temperatures and potent chilly winds on Monday, with the India Meteorological Department reporting a low of 11.4 degrees Celsius at 5:30 a.m. Predictions for the day included a low of 11 degrees Celsius and highs around 18, accompanied by a generally cloudy sky and light rain.
With harsh weather conditions persisting, the city's homeless population sought refuge in already crowded night shelters. The Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board has established 235 tents across key locations to accommodate the influx, while many residents gathered around bonfires to stave off the cold.
Meanwhile, air quality remained a grave concern, with Delhi's AQI recorded at 316, placing it firmly in the 'very poor' category. Although air quality has been improving slightly due to favorable meteorological conditions, emergency measures under the Graded Response Action Plan remain active in an effort to combat pollution.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Karachi Grapples with Gas Crisis Amid Chilling Winter
Controversy Stirs Over Revised Biography of Naveen Patnaik
NHAI Launches Pilot Project to Provide Cattle Shelters Along NHs to Address Stray Animal Issue
CAQM Revokes GRAP Stage-IV Restrictions in NCR as Delhi's Air Quality Shows Improvement
Centre's air quality panel for Delhi-NCR revokes curbs under GRAP Stage-IV amid dip in pollution levels: Order.