Chilly Waves and Dim Skies: Delhi Battles Weather and Pollution

The national capital awoke to freezing temperatures and potent chilly winds on Monday, with the India Meteorological Department reporting a low of 11.4 degrees Celsius at 5:30 a.m. Predictions for the day included a low of 11 degrees Celsius and highs around 18, accompanied by a generally cloudy sky and light rain.

With harsh weather conditions persisting, the city's homeless population sought refuge in already crowded night shelters. The Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board has established 235 tents across key locations to accommodate the influx, while many residents gathered around bonfires to stave off the cold.

Meanwhile, air quality remained a grave concern, with Delhi's AQI recorded at 316, placing it firmly in the 'very poor' category. Although air quality has been improving slightly due to favorable meteorological conditions, emergency measures under the Graded Response Action Plan remain active in an effort to combat pollution.

(With inputs from agencies.)