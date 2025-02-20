Left Menu

Controversy Over Unfunded Cyclone Shelters in Odisha

Odisha's Revenue Minister Suresh Pujari criticized the previous BJD government's 5T initiative for announcing 52 cyclone shelters without securing funds. Despite tenders, projects stalled due to insufficient CMRF funds. The BJP government now plans to build 500 shelters, seeking Finance Commission support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 20-02-2025 21:58 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 21:58 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In Odisha, controversy brews over the previous government's cyclone shelter project. Revenue Minister Suresh Pujari on Thursday took aim at the erstwhile BJD administration's '5T' initiative for announcing the construction of 52 shelters without ensuring adequate funds were secured.

Pujari highlighted that while the Rural Development Department promptly prepared estimates and tenders were issued, work was stalled due to insufficient funds in the Chief Minister's Relief Fund (CMRF), meant for aiding the needy and certain social welfare programs.

In response, the current BJP government has pledged to build 500 cyclone shelters, including those previously announced, and is seeking support from the 16th Finance Commission to fulfill this ambitious project.

(With inputs from agencies.)

