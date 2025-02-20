Controversy Over Unfunded Cyclone Shelters in Odisha

In Odisha, controversy brews over the previous government's cyclone shelter project. Revenue Minister Suresh Pujari on Thursday took aim at the erstwhile BJD administration's '5T' initiative for announcing the construction of 52 shelters without ensuring adequate funds were secured.

Pujari highlighted that while the Rural Development Department promptly prepared estimates and tenders were issued, work was stalled due to insufficient funds in the Chief Minister's Relief Fund (CMRF), meant for aiding the needy and certain social welfare programs.

In response, the current BJP government has pledged to build 500 cyclone shelters, including those previously announced, and is seeking support from the 16th Finance Commission to fulfill this ambitious project.

