Left Menu

Supreme Court to Re-evaluate Acquittal in Notorious Nithari Killings

The Supreme Court will hear pleas challenging the acquittal of Surendra Koli in the 2005-06 Nithari killings on March 25. The apex court is revisiting the Allahabad High Court's decision to overturn Koli's death penalty, which has drawn significant public and legal attention due to the gruesome nature of the crimes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-01-2025 17:08 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 17:08 IST
Supreme Court to Re-evaluate Acquittal in Notorious Nithari Killings
The Supreme Court of India (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court scheduled a hearing for March 25 to address a series of petitions contesting the acquittal of Surendra Koli, involved in the notorious 2005-06 Nithari killings. Justices BR Gavai and Augustine George Masih have instructed the court's registry to promptly summon trial court records and provide copies to lawyers concerned with the case.

Spearheading the case, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), highlighted the 'very serious and gruesome' nature of the Nithari killings in Uttar Pradesh. The Supreme Court is set to examine various appeals filed by the CBI, the Uttar Pradesh government, and Pappu Lal, the father of one of the victims, against the Allahabad High Court's decision to acquit businessman Moninder Singh Pandher and his domestic help, Koli.

Mehta underscored that Koli was notoriously recognized as a serial killer who lured young girls to their deaths, and noted previous allegations of cannibalism. Originally sentenced to death by the trial court, Koli's sentence was later revoked by the Allahabad High Court. This controversial acquittal in October 2023 prompted widespread public outrage. The CBI had pursued 16 cases against Koli and Pandher related to the brutal rape and murder of girls, which had left the nation shocked.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden's Pro-India Legacy: A Tough Act for Trump's Return

Biden's Pro-India Legacy: A Tough Act for Trump's Return

 United States
2
Trump's Foreign Policy: Strengthening Ties with India Amidst China Challenge

Trump's Foreign Policy: Strengthening Ties with India Amidst China Challenge

 United States
3
Blizzard Alert: A Winter Storm Threatens Millions Across America

Blizzard Alert: A Winter Storm Threatens Millions Across America

 Global
4
Australia Secures Series Win in Sydney

Australia Secures Series Win in Sydney

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Resilience: Fiscal Strategies to Combat Climate Risks in Southeast Asia

Battling the Heat: Bangladesh’s Struggle with Rising Temperatures and Economic Fallout

Global Health Spending Outlook: Challenges and Opportunities Through 2029

Paving the Way for Digital Education: Insights from the Latest Report

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025