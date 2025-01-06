Supreme Court to Re-evaluate Acquittal in Notorious Nithari Killings

The Supreme Court scheduled a hearing for March 25 to address a series of petitions contesting the acquittal of Surendra Koli, involved in the notorious 2005-06 Nithari killings. Justices BR Gavai and Augustine George Masih have instructed the court's registry to promptly summon trial court records and provide copies to lawyers concerned with the case.

Spearheading the case, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), highlighted the 'very serious and gruesome' nature of the Nithari killings in Uttar Pradesh. The Supreme Court is set to examine various appeals filed by the CBI, the Uttar Pradesh government, and Pappu Lal, the father of one of the victims, against the Allahabad High Court's decision to acquit businessman Moninder Singh Pandher and his domestic help, Koli.

Mehta underscored that Koli was notoriously recognized as a serial killer who lured young girls to their deaths, and noted previous allegations of cannibalism. Originally sentenced to death by the trial court, Koli's sentence was later revoked by the Allahabad High Court. This controversial acquittal in October 2023 prompted widespread public outrage. The CBI had pursued 16 cases against Koli and Pandher related to the brutal rape and murder of girls, which had left the nation shocked.

(With inputs from agencies.)