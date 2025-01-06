Manish Sisodia Launches Youth Internship Program Amidst Political Tensions

In a move aimed at empowering young voters, Manish Sisodia, the Aam Aadmi Party candidate for Jangpura Assembly constituency, has rolled out an internship program for college students, titled 'Internship with Manish Sisodia'. The initiative aims to provide participants with pragmatic insight into the electoral process and leadership dynamics within a democratic framework.

Sisodia extended this invitation through social media, emphasizing the significance of firsthand experience in understanding electoral campaigns and the responsibilities of political leaders. "This opportunity is tailored for those interested in leadership and governance," Sisodia stated in a video message. Previously representing Patparganj, Sisodia is now vying for a seat in Jangpura against BJP's Tarvinder Singh Marwah.

The political climate has intensified as Aam Aadmi Party's national convenor, Arvind Kejriwal, alleged forthcoming CBI raids on Sisodia's residence, attributing them to BJP's intensifying pressure amid their waning support in Delhi. The allegations surface as electoral campaigning heats up for the February 2025 Delhi Assembly elections, setting a tense stage amongst the AAP, Congress, and BJP.

(With inputs from agencies.)