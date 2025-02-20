Left Menu

Political Tensions Soar Over Gruesome Murder in Telangana

The murder of N Rajalingamurthy in Telangana has ignited political tensions. He was killed allegedly over a land dispute, but his family blames BRS leaders for the crime, citing his corruption complaint against former Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. While BRS denies these claims, investigations continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 20-02-2025 17:46 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 17:46 IST
Political Tensions Soar Over Gruesome Murder in Telangana
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The murder of N Rajalingamurthy has sparked a heated political controversy in Telangana. Rajalingamurthy was stabbed to death on Wednesday evening in Jayashankar Bhupalpally town, with police attributing the killing to a land dispute.

However, the family of the deceased, along with the ruling Congress, allege that leaders from the BRS, including former MLA Gandra Venkataramana Reddy, orchestrated the murder. They claim it was a retaliatory move after Rajalingamurthy accused BRS of corruption in the Kaleshwaram irrigation project.

In response, BRS leaders have dismissed these allegations, emphasizing the murder's connection to local disputes. Venkataramana Reddy suggested the accusations stem from political pressure and has expressed willingness to cooperate with a CBI probe. Meanwhile, authorities continue to investigate all angles of the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

 United Kingdom
2
Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

 Global
3
UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

 Global
4
Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025