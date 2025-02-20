Political Tensions Soar Over Gruesome Murder in Telangana

The murder of N Rajalingamurthy has sparked a heated political controversy in Telangana. Rajalingamurthy was stabbed to death on Wednesday evening in Jayashankar Bhupalpally town, with police attributing the killing to a land dispute.

However, the family of the deceased, along with the ruling Congress, allege that leaders from the BRS, including former MLA Gandra Venkataramana Reddy, orchestrated the murder. They claim it was a retaliatory move after Rajalingamurthy accused BRS of corruption in the Kaleshwaram irrigation project.

In response, BRS leaders have dismissed these allegations, emphasizing the murder's connection to local disputes. Venkataramana Reddy suggested the accusations stem from political pressure and has expressed willingness to cooperate with a CBI probe. Meanwhile, authorities continue to investigate all angles of the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)