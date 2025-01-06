Aramghar Flyover Inaugurated: Honoring Manmohan Singh in Hyderabad’s Urban Transformation

In a bid to honor former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and enhance Hyderabad's infrastructure, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy inaugurated the Zoo Park - Aramghar flyover. The flyover, pivotal for airport connectivity, underscores Singh's significant contributions to the nation during his tenure.

This major development follows the precedent set by a previous Congress regime that constructed the PV Narasimha Rao Expressway. The Aramghar - Zoo Park flyover, now the second-largest in the city, represents a Congress-led initiative to tackle Hyderabad's traffic challenges and improve city infrastructure.

The swift completion of the flyover signifies the Congress government's focus on urban development under mission 'Hyderabad Rising'. CM Reddy emphasized collaboration with different political entities to advance Hyderabad's growth and announced future projects like the Regional Ring Road and a cable bridge over Mir Alam Tank, cementing Hyderabad's status as a tourist hub.

(With inputs from agencies.)