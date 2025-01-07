Left Menu

Sungrow SBH Battery Shatters Safety Benchmarks with UL9540A Certification

Sungrow's SBH modular battery has achieved the UL9540A safety certification, signifying its compliance with international safety standards. This achievement highlights the battery's exceptional safety and reliability in Australia's residential energy storage market, setting a new industry standard.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hefei | Updated: 07-01-2025 11:38 IST | Created: 07-01-2025 11:38 IST
Sungrow SBH Battery Shatters Safety Benchmarks with UL9540A Certification
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

Sungrow's SBH modular battery has achieved a significant milestone by obtaining both module-level and system-level UL9540A certification, a prestigious safety standard awarded by the CSA Group. This underscores the battery's compliance with international safety standards, setting a new benchmark in Australia's residential energy storage market.

The UL9540A standard is recognized globally as one of the most stringent safety assessments for energy storage systems (ESS), focusing on thermal runaway risks across crucial factors. This includes aspects such as installation, ventilation, fire protection, and safety strategies, ensuring ESS safety even under extreme conditions.

The SBH system underwent comprehensive tests to evaluate thermal runaway propagation. The results showed no safety-critical incidents, affirming the system's reliable performance. Sungrow continues to lead in energy storage safety technology, aiming to deliver dependable power solutions worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Economic Tensions Underscore Market Caution

Economic Tensions Underscore Market Caution

 Global
2
South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Attempted Detention of President Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Attempted Detention of President Yoon S...

 South Korea
3
Amazon's Broadband Ambitions & UK Rail Expansion: Top Financial Stories

Amazon's Broadband Ambitions & UK Rail Expansion: Top Financial Stories

 Global
4
Italy Secures $1.5 Billion Future with SpaceX

Italy Secures $1.5 Billion Future with SpaceX

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Resilience: Fiscal Strategies to Combat Climate Risks in Southeast Asia

Battling the Heat: Bangladesh’s Struggle with Rising Temperatures and Economic Fallout

Global Health Spending Outlook: Challenges and Opportunities Through 2029

Paving the Way for Digital Education: Insights from the Latest Report

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025