Sungrow SBH Battery Shatters Safety Benchmarks with UL9540A Certification

Sungrow's SBH modular battery has achieved a significant milestone by obtaining both module-level and system-level UL9540A certification, a prestigious safety standard awarded by the CSA Group. This underscores the battery's compliance with international safety standards, setting a new benchmark in Australia's residential energy storage market.

The UL9540A standard is recognized globally as one of the most stringent safety assessments for energy storage systems (ESS), focusing on thermal runaway risks across crucial factors. This includes aspects such as installation, ventilation, fire protection, and safety strategies, ensuring ESS safety even under extreme conditions.

The SBH system underwent comprehensive tests to evaluate thermal runaway propagation. The results showed no safety-critical incidents, affirming the system's reliable performance. Sungrow continues to lead in energy storage safety technology, aiming to deliver dependable power solutions worldwide.

