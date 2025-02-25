Left Menu

Adani Green's Major Leap in Renewable Energy Storage

Adani Green Energy has announced that its subsidiary, Adani Saur Urja, has secured a contract from the Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation for 1,250 MW energy storage capacity via pumped hydro storage projects. The initiative is part of India's clean energy goals, aiming for large-scale storage to ensure grid stability.

Updated: 25-02-2025
  India
  • India

Adani Green Energy's subsidiary, Adani Saur Urja, has secured a major contract from the Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation for an impressive 1,250 MW energy storage capacity. The project involves the development of pumped hydro storage (PSP) facilities aimed at enhancing grid stability and integrating renewable energy around the clock.

The awarded project, known as Panaura PSP, is slated for completion in the next six years and will be located in Sonbhadra district, Uttar Pradesh. The contract, procured through an e-Reverse Auction, sets a fixed cost of Rs 76,53,226 per MW per annum, exclusive of taxes, over a span of 40 years from the operational date.

Aligning with India's clean energy targets, Adani Green Energy is expanding its portfolio beyond solar, wind, and hybrid projects, with plans to incorporate over 5 GW of hydro PSP capacity by 2030. The company already operates the largest renewable portfolio in India, totaling 11.9 GW, with an ambition to reach 50 GW by 2030.

