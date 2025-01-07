Delhi Farmers: Caught in the Crossfire of Implementation Gaps
Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan urged Delhi Chief Minister Atishi to implement central government farmer welfare schemes, emphasizing the need for immediate action. Chouhan acknowledged his willingness to face personal criticism if it meant that Delhi's farmers could benefit from these schemes, which have faced implementation hurdles in the region.
- Country:
- India
Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has called upon Delhi Chief Minister Atishi to enact central government farmer welfare schemes within the capital, stressing his readiness to withstand political attacks for the greater good of Delhi's farming community.
'Call me anything, even Dawood, but ensure the proper implementation of central schemes for Delhi's farmers,' Chouhan stated during a meeting with farmers. He urged the Delhi administration to promptly submit actionable proposals to access central funds.
The minister highlighted that Delhi's farmers are not receiving subsidies and benefits available to their counterparts in neighboring states due to implementation issues. The meeting underscored the need for better infrastructure and support, including increased funding for the region's sole Krishi Vigyan Kendra.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Charts Roadmap for Rural Development in 2025, Advocates Holistic State-Centre Collaboration
Assam Agriculture Minister Strengthens Sector Initiatives
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Reviews Rural Development Initiatives in Tamil Nadu; Highlights Milestones and Future Plans
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Calls for Accelerated Efforts in Edible Oil Self-Sufficiency Drive