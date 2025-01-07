Left Menu

Empowering Women: Goa Launches 'Har Ghar Insurance' Bima Sakhi Yojana

Goa launches the Bima Sakhi Yojana, a scheme initiated by PM Modi, aimed at empowering women through financial literacy and insurance. The program offers training and opportunities as LIC agents for women aged 18-70, targeting their professional growth and participation from underprivileged backgrounds.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-01-2025 16:17 IST | Created: 07-01-2025 16:17 IST
Empowering Women: Goa Launches 'Har Ghar Insurance' Bima Sakhi Yojana
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Goa government has introduced the Bima Sakhi Yojana, aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initiative aimed at empowering women through financial literacy and access to insurance services. Chief Minister Pramod Sawant announced the launch of the program, emphasizing the 'Har Ghar Insurance' concept to ensure insurance coverage for all households in the region.

Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal earlier highlighted the significance of the LIC Bima Sakhi Yojana for nationwide women's empowerment. Launched in Haryana by PM Modi, the program is a part of India's broader commitment to foster economic growth by strengthening 'Nari Shakti'. The initiative underscores the importance of women's development for the nation's progress.

The Bima Sakhi Yojana, targeting women aged 18-70 years, offers specialized training and stipends to promote financial literacy and insurance awareness. Women participants will have the opportunity to serve as LIC agents, with prospects to advance into Development Officer roles, focusing on empowering women from underprivileged backgrounds to achieve financial independence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Economic Tensions Underscore Market Caution

Economic Tensions Underscore Market Caution

 Global
2
South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Attempted Detention of President Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Attempted Detention of President Yoon S...

 South Korea
3
Amazon's Broadband Ambitions & UK Rail Expansion: Top Financial Stories

Amazon's Broadband Ambitions & UK Rail Expansion: Top Financial Stories

 Global
4
Italy Secures $1.5 Billion Future with SpaceX

Italy Secures $1.5 Billion Future with SpaceX

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Sustainable Energy in Improving Health, Education, and Well-Being in Africa

2030 WRG’s Vision: Turning Water Scarcity into Opportunity with Global Solutions

Green Transport Strategies to Transform the Western Balkans for a Sustainable Future

Transforming Public Health in Lagos: The Promise and Challenges of mHealth Solutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025