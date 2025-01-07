Empowering Women: Goa Launches 'Har Ghar Insurance' Bima Sakhi Yojana
Goa launches the Bima Sakhi Yojana, a scheme initiated by PM Modi, aimed at empowering women through financial literacy and insurance. The program offers training and opportunities as LIC agents for women aged 18-70, targeting their professional growth and participation from underprivileged backgrounds.
- Country:
- India
The Goa government has introduced the Bima Sakhi Yojana, aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initiative aimed at empowering women through financial literacy and access to insurance services. Chief Minister Pramod Sawant announced the launch of the program, emphasizing the 'Har Ghar Insurance' concept to ensure insurance coverage for all households in the region.
Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal earlier highlighted the significance of the LIC Bima Sakhi Yojana for nationwide women's empowerment. Launched in Haryana by PM Modi, the program is a part of India's broader commitment to foster economic growth by strengthening 'Nari Shakti'. The initiative underscores the importance of women's development for the nation's progress.
The Bima Sakhi Yojana, targeting women aged 18-70 years, offers specialized training and stipends to promote financial literacy and insurance awareness. Women participants will have the opportunity to serve as LIC agents, with prospects to advance into Development Officer roles, focusing on empowering women from underprivileged backgrounds to achieve financial independence.
