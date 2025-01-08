U.S. Stocks Fall Amid Inflation Concerns: Economic Data Spurs Market Volatility
U.S. stocks dropped significantly after robust economic data heightened inflation concerns, raising doubts about the Federal Reserve's policy direction. Key economic indicators showed resilience, leading traders to adjust expectations for interest rate changes. Technology stocks were particularly impacted as Treasury yields surged, and major indices registered considerable declines.
U.S. stocks declined sharply on Tuesday as positive economic data sparked fears of an inflation resurgence, potentially affecting the Federal Reserve's plans for easing monetary policy. Initial gains were reversed when reports indicated increased job openings and accelerated services sector activity in recent months.
"Investors are realizing the inflation battle may last longer than anticipated," stated Joe Mazzola of Charles Schwab, referencing the significant rise in 10-year Treasury yields. Economic resilience has prompted traders to forecast June as the earliest potential for Fed interest rate cuts this year.
Concerns over incoming tariffs under the Trump administration exacerbated tension. Bill Adams of Comerica Bank highlighted potential shifts in Fed strategies due to inflationary pressures from tariffs, predicting pauses in rate cuts come 2025.
(With inputs from agencies.)
