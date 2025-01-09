Left Menu

Finance Ministry Reshuffle: New Leadership Ahead of Union Budget

Arunish Chawla, previously the revenue secretary, has been reassigned to lead the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management, while Tuhin Kanta Pandey takes over as the new revenue secretary. These strategic changes in the Finance Ministry come three weeks before the Union Budget presentation on February 1.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-01-2025 00:14 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 00:14 IST
Finance Ministry Reshuffle: New Leadership Ahead of Union Budget
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a major reshuffle, the Finance Ministry has reassigned senior IAS officer Arunish Chawla from his role as revenue secretary to lead the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM). This shake-up occurs just three weeks ahead of the Union Budget announcement.

The personnel ministry issued an order appointing DIPAM secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey as the new revenue secretary, replacing Chawla. Pandey, an experienced finance professional, will also serve as the finance secretary.

The timing of this reshuffle highlights the government's strategic shift in preparation for the upcoming financial planning phase. Chawla, a seasoned administrator, was only recently appointed as revenue secretary. He now also assumes additional responsibilities within the Ministry of Finance and Ministry of Culture until a permanent appointment is made.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Citizens Arrested in Venezuela Amid Mercenary Claims

U.S. Citizens Arrested in Venezuela Amid Mercenary Claims

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Agenda: Buying Greenland, Annexing Canada, and Renaming the Gulf of Mexico

Trump's Bold Agenda: Buying Greenland, Annexing Canada, and Renaming the Gul...

 Global
3
Justice Department Misconduct: Unveiling the Nursing Home Probe Leak

Justice Department Misconduct: Unveiling the Nursing Home Probe Leak

 Global
4
Data Breach Hits U.N. Aviation Body: Thousands of Recruitment Records Exposed

Data Breach Hits U.N. Aviation Body: Thousands of Recruitment Records Expose...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethiopia’s Green Future: Unlocking Economic Growth Amid Climate Challenges

Breaking Gender Barriers: Women in Azerbaijan’s Workforce Transformation

The Role of Sustainable Energy in Improving Health, Education, and Well-Being in Africa

2030 WRG’s Vision: Turning Water Scarcity into Opportunity with Global Solutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025