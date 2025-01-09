Finance Ministry Reshuffle: New Leadership Ahead of Union Budget

In a major reshuffle, the Finance Ministry has reassigned senior IAS officer Arunish Chawla from his role as revenue secretary to lead the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM). This shake-up occurs just three weeks ahead of the Union Budget announcement.

The personnel ministry issued an order appointing DIPAM secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey as the new revenue secretary, replacing Chawla. Pandey, an experienced finance professional, will also serve as the finance secretary.

The timing of this reshuffle highlights the government's strategic shift in preparation for the upcoming financial planning phase. Chawla, a seasoned administrator, was only recently appointed as revenue secretary. He now also assumes additional responsibilities within the Ministry of Finance and Ministry of Culture until a permanent appointment is made.

