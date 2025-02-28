Odisha Government Reshuffles Top Police Ranks

The Odisha government has conducted a major reshuffle within its Indian Police Service (IPS) cadre, affecting the portfolios of 26 officers. This strategic redeployment aims to enhance the efficiency and management of the state's police force.

Among the key appointments, the government announced the new Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCP) for the cities of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack. Jagmohan Meena takes over as Bhubaneswar DCP, succeeding Pinaka Mishra, who has been promoted to the position of DIG, STF, in Bhubaneswar. Meanwhile, Khilari Rishikesh Dnyandeo has been appointed as the new Cuttack DCP.

In another notable move, 2002-batch officer Narasingh Bhol has been appointed as the Additional Commissioner of Police for the Bhubaneswar and Cuttack areas. Bhol transitions from his previous role as Odisha's Excise Commissioner, replacing Umashankar Dash, who will now serve as DIG, Home Guards and Fire Services.

