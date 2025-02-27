Left Menu

Bihar Cabinet Reshuffle: Key Portfolios and New Entrants

The Bihar cabinet saw a reshuffle with portfolios allocated to seven new ministers. Most new responsibilities went to BJP members, with Deputy CM Vijay Kumar Sinha losing the road construction department. Other portfolio changes included shifts in agriculture, health, tourism, environment, and art and culture.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 27-02-2025 19:16 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 19:16 IST
Bihar Cabinet Reshuffle: Key Portfolios and New Entrants
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant reshuffle, portfolios were assigned to seven new ministers within Bihar's cabinet on Thursday. Numerous cabinet members, including the deputy chief minister, experienced changes in their roles as well.

Of those receiving new duties, all but one are from the BJP, the coalition partner of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's JD(U). With the recent expansion, the BJP occupies 21 positions in the 36-member cabinet. Deputy CM Vijay Kumar Sinha was notably removed from the critical road construction post, now handled by Nitin Nabin, while he also exchanged his law department duties with Mangal Pandey.

Sinha continues to oversee mines and geology and gains additional responsibilities in agriculture. Meanwhile, the health portfolio remains with Pandey. Santosh Kumar Suman retains minor water resources, though his Information Technology and Disaster Management roles were transferred to new members Krishna Kumar Mantu and Vijay Kumar Mandal, respectively. Other significant changes include Nitish Mishra shifting tourism to Raju Kumar Singh and Sunil Kumar taking on environment and climate change. Notably, Sanjay Saraogi, a seasoned MLA and newcomer to the cabinet, will manage revenue and land reforms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tension in South China Sea: Philippines and US Missile Deployment

Tension in South China Sea: Philippines and US Missile Deployment

 China
2
Barcelona's Defensive Lapse: Hansi Flick Laments Last-Minute Draw

Barcelona's Defensive Lapse: Hansi Flick Laments Last-Minute Draw

 Global
3
Britain's Path to Net Zero: Challenges and Opportunities Ahead

Britain's Path to Net Zero: Challenges and Opportunities Ahead

 Global
4
Haiti's Capital Under Siege: Armed Gangs Cause Chaos and Despair

Haiti's Capital Under Siege: Armed Gangs Cause Chaos and Despair

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

AI and the Future of Work in the Philippines: Preparing for a Changing Job Market

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025