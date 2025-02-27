Bihar Cabinet Reshuffle: Key Portfolios and New Entrants

In a significant reshuffle, portfolios were assigned to seven new ministers within Bihar's cabinet on Thursday. Numerous cabinet members, including the deputy chief minister, experienced changes in their roles as well.

Of those receiving new duties, all but one are from the BJP, the coalition partner of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's JD(U). With the recent expansion, the BJP occupies 21 positions in the 36-member cabinet. Deputy CM Vijay Kumar Sinha was notably removed from the critical road construction post, now handled by Nitin Nabin, while he also exchanged his law department duties with Mangal Pandey.

Sinha continues to oversee mines and geology and gains additional responsibilities in agriculture. Meanwhile, the health portfolio remains with Pandey. Santosh Kumar Suman retains minor water resources, though his Information Technology and Disaster Management roles were transferred to new members Krishna Kumar Mantu and Vijay Kumar Mandal, respectively. Other significant changes include Nitish Mishra shifting tourism to Raju Kumar Singh and Sunil Kumar taking on environment and climate change. Notably, Sanjay Saraogi, a seasoned MLA and newcomer to the cabinet, will manage revenue and land reforms.

(With inputs from agencies.)