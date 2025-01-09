Left Menu

Fuel Giants: Government's Rs 35,000 Crore Lifeline for LPG Under-Recoveries

The Indian government plans to subsidize state-owned fuel corporations like IOC, BPCL, and HPCL with Rs 35,000 crore to offset losses from selling domestic LPG below cost. This move addresses under-recoveries due to unchanged LPG prices and will be included in the 2025-26 Union Budget.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-01-2025 15:09 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 15:09 IST
Fuel Giants: Government's Rs 35,000 Crore Lifeline for LPG Under-Recoveries
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian government is poised to extend a substantial lifeline of Rs 35,000 crore to state-owned fuel corporations, including Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL), sources report. This subsidy aims to offset the losses incurred by these companies selling domestic LPG below market rates during the current fiscal year.

Despite soaring input costs, the fuel retailers maintained domestic LPG prices at Rs 803 per 14.2-kg cylinder since March 2024, resulting in significant under-recoveries and plummeting earnings. The total industry under-recovery is pegged at around Rs 40,500 crore, with the government covering Rs 35,000 crore over two fiscal years.

Part of this subsidy initiative is expected to be reflected in the Union Budget for 2025-26, to be presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. This measure reiterates the government's ongoing efforts to cushion consumers from international market fluctuations while supporting state-run fuel entities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Citizens Arrested in Venezuela Amid Mercenary Claims

U.S. Citizens Arrested in Venezuela Amid Mercenary Claims

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Agenda: Buying Greenland, Annexing Canada, and Renaming the Gulf of Mexico

Trump's Bold Agenda: Buying Greenland, Annexing Canada, and Renaming the Gul...

 Global
3
Justice Department Misconduct: Unveiling the Nursing Home Probe Leak

Justice Department Misconduct: Unveiling the Nursing Home Probe Leak

 Global
4
Data Breach Hits U.N. Aviation Body: Thousands of Recruitment Records Exposed

Data Breach Hits U.N. Aviation Body: Thousands of Recruitment Records Expose...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI meets cognitive science: Tackling LLM hallucinations with dual-process thinking

Can AI truly mimic human writing? A look through the data lens

Breaking barriers: Tackling cybersickness for widespread adoption of virtual reality

A shield against the invisible: Tackling insider threats in the AI age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025