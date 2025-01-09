Tirupati Tragedy: Naidu and Kalyan Visit Victims Amidst Political Outcry

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan visited a hospital on Thursday to meet victims of a tragic stampede that resulted in six fatalities and dozens of injuries. Naidu inquired about their health, showing the government's concern for the injured.

Earlier, the CM assessed the stampede site in Tirupati. Revenue Minister Anagani Satya Prasad promised that the government will support the victims' families with financial aid of Rs 25 lakh each. Prasad acknowledged that monetary assistance can't replace lives but promised support to grieving families.

In the aftermath, opposition leaders criticized the government for administrative lapses. Former TTD Chairman Bhuma Karunakar Reddy attributed the incident to a lack of organization, questioning preparations for the Vaikuntha Ekadashi event. Reddy condemned the government's alleged neglect of devotee welfare in favor of political interests.

The state government assured the public of proper arrangements for the upcoming Vaikuntha Ekadashi, hosted from January 10 to 19 at the Tirumala temple. Police deployments and ticket sales of 1.2 lakh for the event have been confirmed. Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin pledged Rs 2 lakh for a victim's family and expressed condolences.

