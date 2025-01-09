Left Menu

Poland Ensures Safe Commemoration at Auschwitz's 80th Anniversary

The Polish government has committed to providing a safe and free environment for the highest representatives of Israel during the 80th anniversary of Auschwitz's liberation. This assurance underscores Poland's dedication to honoring this historic event.

Updated: 09-01-2025 22:10 IST
  • Country:
  • Poland

The Polish government announced its commitment to facilitating a free and secure environment for the 80th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz Nazi death camp.

Officials emphasized the inclusion of Israel's highest representatives as a priority, ensuring their safe participation in the commemorative events.

This pledge highlights Poland's dedication to honoring history and strengthening international relations through remembrance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

