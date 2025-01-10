IDFC FIRST Bank Simplifies Tax Payment with CBDT Partnership

Mumbai: In a significant stride, IDFC FIRST Bank has integrated with the Government of India's Income Tax Portal to collect Direct Taxes. This move, authorized by the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), simplifies the payment process for the bank's customers, allowing easy accessibility and immediate confirmation.

Customers can utilize IDFC FIRST Bank's seamless online platforms or visit any branch for tax payments using cash, cheques, or demand drafts. This initiative marks a substantial expansion in the bank's service offerings, complementing its focus on comprehensive and user-friendly banking solutions.

Chinmay Dhoble, Country Head at IDFC FIRST Bank, expressed satisfaction with this development, promising more payment options like UPI and card payments soon, aligning with the bank's vision of ethical, digitally-enabled, and customer-friendly banking.

(With inputs from agencies.)