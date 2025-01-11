Gujarat Embarks on Historic Urban Transformation with Nine New Municipal Corporations

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel announced the transformation of nine municipalities into Municipal Corporations, marking a significant commitment to planned urban development. According to a statement from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), this historic decision demonstrates the state government's dedication to accelerating urban progress.

At a workshop in Gandhinagar for the newly established Municipal Corporations, the Chief Minister stated that the public now expects not just development but also efficient services. This transition aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a developed India, Viksit Bharat@2047, as Gujarat advances toward Viksit Gujarat with strategic urban development.

Mentorship from existing Municipal Corporations will guide the newly formed corporations over the next year, providing training and support for operational efficiency. Each newly formed corporation has been paired with a mentor, with Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat, Rajkot, Jamnagar, and Gandhinagar Municipal Corporations playing pivotal roles in this mentorship program.

Commissioners must focus on visible improvements in infrastructure like roads, drainage, and lighting, with development roadmaps and funding proposals to be submitted to the state government. CM Patel ensured a Rs 20 crore allocation for each corporation to aid capacity building and beautification projects, reflecting Gujarat's robust financial management under PM Modi.

The Chief Minister urged a competitive approach to development, aiming to align urban welfare services with public expectations. The nine new Municipal Corporations are expected to contribute significantly to Gujarat's urban development, playing a vital role in the larger vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047.

During the workshop, experts like IP Gautam from the Gujarat Urban Development Institute and Ashwani Kumar, Principal Secretary of Urban Development, emphasized rapid action in establishing operational Municipal Corporations. Mentorship and training from established entities are expected to enhance capacity during this transition period, driving effective governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)